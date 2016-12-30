NEW YEAR'S EVE

New Year's Eve preparations underway in San Francisco
Preparations for New Year's Eve celebrations are already underway across San Francisco and officers said in order to keep everyone safe there will be heavy police presence in some areas of the city. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Preparations for New Year's Eve celebrations are already underway across San Francisco.

Pyro-techs are on barges docked along the Embarcadero building and timing fireworks for the city's annual show.

Crews have installed fencing along the Embarcadero to keep people safe as they watch the fireworks.

San Francisco police will be patrolling the area. There will also be DUI checkpoints in place in parts throughout the city, so people are encouraged to take public transportation.

There will be heavy police presence in areas like the Embarcadero, downtown San Francisco, along Market Street and the Castro District.

