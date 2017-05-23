NorCal native lists 'Whaboom' as occupation on 'The Bachelorette'

The newest season of "The Bachelorette" is off and running and already, the internet is buzzing about one of the contestants.Lucas introduced himself to Rachel Lindsay on Monday night's premiere. He lives in Santa Monica but he's a Woodside native and graduated from Cal.Viewers tweeted that they're not fans of his "whaboom."And the Washington Post asked if he's the "very worst contestant in history."Decide for yourself when "The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC7.