COMINGUPROSES

NorCal native lists 'Whaboom' as occupation on 'The Bachelorette'

EMBED </>More Videos

The newest season of "The Bachelorette" is off and running and already, the internet is buzzing about one of the contestants. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
The newest season of "The Bachelorette" is off and running and already, the internet is buzzing about one of the contestants.

RELATED: Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'

Lucas introduced himself to Rachel Lindsay on Monday night's premiere. He lives in Santa Monica but he's a Woodside native and graduated from Cal.

Viewers tweeted that they're not fans of his "whaboom."

RELATED: Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' fantasy league

And the Washington Post asked if he's the "very worst contestant in history."

Decide for yourself when "The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC7.

Click here for more stories on "The Bachelorette."
Related Topics:
entertainmentcominguprosesthe bachelorettedatingromanceABCLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
COMINGUPROSES
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
'The Bachelorette' Rachel reveals she's happily engaged!
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing 'James Bond', dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
Girls helping shape new harassment policy in Oakland
Consumer Reports: Is popcorn a healthy snack?
Former De La Salle football player found guilty of rape
Another massive landslide cuts off Hwy 1 access to Big Sur
Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns may be at risk
California botulism outbreak is rare case of deadly disease
Show More
Driver dies in massive tanker fire in Central Valley
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
Video shows man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
EBMUD proposing rate increase of more than 18 percent
More News
Top Video
Girls helping shape new harassment policy in Oakland
Former De La Salle football player found guilty of rape
EBMUD proposing rate increase of more than 18 percent
Consumer Reports: Is popcorn a healthy snack?
More Video