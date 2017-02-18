OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A heavy metal band from Sweden will not perform Saturday night as planned at a converted Oakland warehouse over concerns from police that the group will draw anti-fascist protesters.
The group Marduk was supposed to play at the Oakland Metro Opera House near Jack London Square.
According to police, they've been criticized for glorifying Nazi imagery and anti-Semitism.
Opera house staff disagrees but complied with a request from Oakland police to cancel tonight's performance.
In a letter to the venue, police said that "based on the riot that occurred in Berkeley in regards to Milo Yiannopolous speaking at the university it is reasonable to believe that there would be a threat to public safety if these groups showed up to protest Marduk."