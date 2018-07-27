ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: Art & Soul Festival, Pedalfest, Rockridge food tour, more

Pedalfest rolls into Jack London Square. | Photo: Pedalfest

By Hoodline
We won't be seeing typical summer temperatures for the last weekend of July, but this Oakland weekend recap is still blistering hot.

In keeping with tradition, Oakland Museum of California invites the public for Friday Nights @ OMCA, the Pan Theater presents an improv show, and the Uptown Night Club is staging a rap contest.

Tomorrow, Pedalfest, a free celebration of bikes, cycling and food rolls into Jack London Square for a daylong festival of all things two- (and in some cases, one-) wheeled. Plus, the two-day Art & Soul Festival kicks off downtown with art, music, dance, food, and more for the entire family.

On Sunday, the Good Crafts summer market operates at Classic Cars West, foodies will join another Rockridge neighborhood heritage food tour, and opera fans can pop into Piedmont Piano for a performance by a tenor and a soprano duo.

Here are some additional events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Friday, July 27


Saturday, July 28


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Weekend Events: Pedalfest Saturday, San Francisco Marathon
SF weekend events: The SF Marathon, a Hawaiian-themed TreasureFest, the Circus Festival, and more
VIDEO: Man celebrates birthday by playing violin upside down
3 hot deals on group activities in San Francisco
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family needs your help finding children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire
Carr Fire explodes over 48,000 acres, destroys 500 structures, continues to burn
Carr Fire evacuees seek shelter in Bay Area, CA AG warns of price gouging during emergency
3 Marin County firefighters injured in Carr Fire released from hospital
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
Construction worker killed after trench gives way in Daly City
Show More
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
SJSU capital improvements lead to major tennis event
What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'
Suspect in Santa Clara murder gives his version of events
Remembering Nia Wilson through art
More News