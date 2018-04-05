ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland Weekend: Comedy At Spice Monkey, Hip Hop Yoga At OMCA, Martin Lawrence At Oracle, More

Photo: Comedy Oakland

By Hoodline
It is the first weekend in April and we have a list of events for everyone--even though First Fridays is canceled due to rain in the forecast.

Start the weekend on Thursday atPuff, Pass & Paint or catch some laughs at Comedy Oakland at Spice Monkey Restaurant & Bar.

Head on over to the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) for Flow Hip Hop Yoga or explore the exhibits; it's sure to be a night full of arts and entertainment for the entire family.

Saturday from 9am - 5pm attend theArts Now Bay Area Summit in support of arts education in the Bay Area. This event is held at OMCA and its free.

Also on Saturday it's fight night UFC 223 at Legionnaire Saloon in Oakland.

And Sunday at Oracle Arena see comedian Martin Lawrence live.

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

Thursday, April 5






Friday, April 6





Saturday, April 7









Sunday, April 8








For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
