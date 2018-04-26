ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: OBC wine party, bugs and butterflies, more

Jack London Square I Photo: Facebook

By Hoodline
For the last weekend in April, we've rounded up a full slate of events that range from sea level at Jack London Square to the Oakland Hills.

Tonight at Oakland Zoo, the BEAR League is sponsoring a talk for kids 10 and up about the biology, body language and behavior of black bears. Also this evening, Greenpeace's 2018 gala and fundraiser at its Acorn district action center.

Tomorrow, the 8th Annual World Out West Music and Dance Festival will be in Oakland, and the second annual OBC Wine Party gives dance lovers a chance to mix with Oakland Ballet performers while supporting the arts.

Bugs and Butterflies will offer young minds information on insects at Oakland Zoo on Saturday, and Sunday's Rockridge Neighborhood Heritage Food Tour is a chance to "unleash your inner foodie" during a three-hour walking tour.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, April 26






Friday, April 27











Saturday, April 28








Sunday, April 29








For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News