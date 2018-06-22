ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: Pride Manarchy!, Lakefest Oakland, a heritage food tour and more

Photo: Oakland Zoo/Facebook

By Hoodline
Summer is officially here and there are plenty of events happening around town to keep you busy.

Kick off the weekend with an improv show at Pan Theater tonight from 8-9:30 p.m. Or, head on over to Spice Monkey Restaurant & Bar for The (Not So) Late Show, which features "comedians that have been and are working to be on the Late Shows on TV."

On Saturday, grab the whole family and head over to Oracle Area for Safe Kids Day, or take advantage of the warm weather ahead with the Montclair Village Summer Art Walk.

Then, round out your weekend by cooling off at the Rockridge Ice Cream & Gelato Tour.

Take a look at additional events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Friday, June 22






Saturday, June 23








Sunday, June 24







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, check out our events calendar. Or, if you would like to add in an event of your own, click here.
