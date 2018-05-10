ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: seaport tour, Mother's Day eats, classic film noir, more

Port of Oakland I Photo: Facebook

By Hoodline
If you don't have anything queued up for the upcoming weekend, we are here to help.

Tomorrow evening, take a free tour of the Port of Oakland Harbor to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes at one of the country's busiest ports. Fans of film noir should head to the Paramount for a screening of the 1941 classic, The Maltese Falcon, starring Humphrey Bogart.

RSVP now for the return of the I Hella Love Oakland rooftop day party on Saturday at Oeste, join a walking tour of several well-known murals with a local artist, then end your evening at Mortified Oakland, where participants will reveal their most embarrassing letters and journals before an audience.

Treat a special someone for Mother's Day on Sunday -- District Oakland is offering a all-you-can eat breakfast buffet and bottomless mimosas, Golden West is runninga Mom-friendly beer tour, and Homestead is serving a $65, three-course prix fixe supper.

Here's a look at other events happening around the city over the next few days:

Thursday, May 10






Friday, May 11






Saturday, May 12






Sunday, May 13








For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News