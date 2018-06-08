Oakland weekend: Second Saturday, Temescal Street Fair, More

San Francisco Comic Con starts today at Oakland Convention Center, drawing fans of all ages for a celebration of pop culture that includes DIY workshops, a galaxy of vendors, and Q&As with actors like Matt Smith (Dr. Who), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter) and Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek).
Tomorrow, join a 5-mile walk that explores three former quarries, shop and dine at Second Saturday in Jack London Square, or attendBattle of the Canvas and vote for the best artist in a family-friendly showcase.
The Temescal Street Fair will bring neighbors together on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., the ESPY Awards is recognizing outstanding student athletes, and the city's best barbers will literally compete head-to-head at the People's Barber Battle and Artist Forum at The Hive.
Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:
Friday, June 8
Saturday, June 9
Sunday, June 10
