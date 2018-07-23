Only in Oslo: Traveling to Norway on the cheap

With a big new airport and speedy trains to the city center, it's never been easier for travelers to get from Boston to Oslo's architectural landmarks, waterfront promenades and tranquil parks.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Boston and Oslo in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
Flights
Compared to other major U.S. cities, Boston is well-positioned to enjoy inexpensive trans-Atlantic flights. That includes deals on roundtrip flights between Massachusetts and Norway.
If you leave Boston on October 17 and return from Oslo on October 24, Icelandair has roundtrip tickets for just over $332.
That same outbound flight -- at that same price -- is also available on December 5, putting you back in Boston on December 13.
Hotels
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider the Gudvangen Fjordtell. The centrally located hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently going for $89/night.
There's also the 4-star rated Thon Hotel Oslo Panorama, which has rooms for $160/night. According to Skyscanner, it's close to Akershus Fortress, Aker Bryge and Oslo City Hall.
If you're looking to treat yourself, check out the Grand Hotel. With a 4.4-star rating on Skyscanner, the "Oslo institution" is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city. It's conveniently located on Oslo's main pedestrian street. Rooms are currently listed for $220/night.
Things to Do
The top-rated thing to do while you're in Oslo, according to Skyscanner, is a tour called Norway in a Nutshell.
"The fjords of Norway are breathtaking and they are something that everyone should experience at least once in their lives. Come explore the fjords in a relaxing and educational environment with Norway in a Nutshell. You can choose to view the fjords all in one day, or you can plan a several day outing with hotel accommodations along the way. Everything is taken care of with one booking. For your convenience, the tour can be started in Bergen, Voss or Oslo. The tours run everyday throughout the entire year, and you can customize your trip with activities like kayaking or a fjord safari along the way."
The Vigeland Sculpture Park (Vigelandsparken) is another popular destination.
"This beautiful park is one of the must see locations in Oslo. It has over 200 statues all by the artist Gustav Vigeland. There is a variety in the materials that they are made of, some being made of bronze, granite, and even iron. The center of the park is home to the overpowering statue Monolith Plateau, a 56-foot high statue made entirely from granite. The park is also home to a very famous statue, commonly known as the angry boy,' a statue of a baby boy that has an angry look upon his face."
Lastly, consider checking out the Viking Ship Museum.
"Re-live the Viking age at The Viking Ship Museum in Oslo, Norway, which houses the completely intact and famous Oseberg ship. The museum also holds many other ships discovered towards the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th century, which are fully or nearly intact. Sledges, beds, tents and other wooden goods are also on display. Originally held at the University of Oslo, Gabriel Gustafson, a Swedish professor, proposed a museum should be built to hold the archaeological findings. Construction of the museum started in 1932, but World War II hindered its progress and the final hall was not finished until 1957."