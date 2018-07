Only in Oslo: Traveling to Norway on the cheap

Flights

If you're looking for a trending international destination, look no farther than Oslo, Norway. The Nordic capital is an upcoming hotspot, at least according to the New York Times With a big new airport and speedy trains to the city center, it's never been easier for travelers to get from Boston to Oslo's architectural landmarks, waterfront promenades and tranquil parks.Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Boston and Oslo in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.Compared to other major U.S. cities, Boston is well-positioned to enjoy inexpensive trans-Atlantic flights. That includes deals on roundtrip flights between Massachusetts and Norway.If you leave Boston on October 17 and return from Oslo on October 24, Icelandair has roundtrip tickets for just over $332.That same outbound flight -- at that same price -- is also available on December 5 , putting you back in Boston on December 13.If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider the Gudvangen Fjordtell . The centrally located hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently going for $89/night.There's also the 4-star rated Thon Hotel Oslo Panorama , which has rooms for $160/night. According to Skyscanner, it's close to Akershus Fortress, Aker Bryge and Oslo City Hall.If you're looking to treat yourself, check out the Grand Hotel . With a 4.4-star rating on Skyscanner, the "Oslo institution" is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city. It's conveniently located on Oslo's main pedestrian street. Rooms are currently listed for $220/night.The top-rated thing to do while you're in Oslo, according to Skyscanner, is a tour called Norway in a Nutshell The Vigeland Sculpture Park (Vigelandsparken) is another popular destination.Lastly, consider checking out the Viking Ship Museum