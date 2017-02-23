OSCARS

Oscar red carpet step-and-repeat photo backdrop brought in amid ongoing preps

EMBED </>More News Videos

With only four more days until the Oscars, preparations are underway for the star-studded event, including setting up the press line along the red carpet and the step-and-repeat photo backdrop. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
With only four more days until the Oscars, around-the-clock preparations are underway for the star-studded event.

The press line that runs along the red carpet was set up on Thursday to accommodate members of the media from all over the world who are expected to attend on Sunday.


Also, the step-and-repeat photo backdrop was brought in. The backdrop consists of a cut-out geometric design featuring a silhouette of the Oscar statue.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

EMBED More News Videos

With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway for the star-studded event, including rolling out the red carpet.


The ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet happened Wednesday afternoon, although part of it was laid out the night before.
In the morning, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.

The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
San Jose residents return home to find flood destruction
Kids enjoy shelters, parents stress over future after SJ flood
Show More
SETI Institute has hope for life on newfound planets
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
CHP officer dies after Sacramento motorcycle crash
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
'Miracle' baby born to mom with ovarian cancer
More Video