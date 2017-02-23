OSCARS

Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Take a look at some of the best dressed actresses from Oscars past.

Fashion trends at the Oscars have changed over the past 30 years. But one thing that has remained constant is that stars are dressed to impress when they hit the red carpet.

In 1987, Hollywood's favorite high school crush Molly Ringwald dazzled while Best Actress winner Marlee Matlin also captivated the audience.

In 1997, Nicole Kidman and Courtney Love turned heads as they walked down the red carpet.

Finally, in 2007, Beyoncé wowed all of Hollywood when she attended the Oscars to perform in honor of the movie Dream Girls.

This year's Oscars are sure to provide audiences with new and daring fashion trends.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionscelebritymovieaward shows
Load Comments
Related
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
OSCARS
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
San Jose residents return home to find flood destruction
Show More
Kids enjoy shelters, parents stress over future after SJ flood
SETI Institute has hope for life on newfound planets
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
CHP officer dies after Sacramento motorcycle crash
More News
Top Video
Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
Kids enjoy shelters, parents stress over future after SJ flood
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
More Video