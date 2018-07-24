CANNABIS WATCH

Outside Lands festival to have 'Grass Lands' area dedicated to cannabis

As the festival celebrates its 11th year, organizers hope to cash in on the "growing" interest in legalized recreational cannabis. (Photo by sfoutsidelands/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Outside Lands has become a major event for San Francisco, bringing more than 200,000 people over three days to Golden Gate Park to enjoy music, food and arts.

As the festival celebrates its 11th year, organizers hope to cash in on the "growing" interest in legalized recreational cannabis.

At a special area called "Grass Lands," visitors will be able to learn more about marijuana, though they won't be able to smoke anything in a public park.

Organizers unveiled a glimpse on Instagram Tuesday.

At the "greenhouse" visitors can talk to "budtenders" about all things cannabis. At "The Confectionary," a range of "sweet" treats will be on display.

At "The Lemonade Stand," infused lemonade will be featured.

At the "Flower Shop," people can pick up a wearable weed flower crown.

And at "the Smell Wall," growers can explain the different terpenes, or scents, that come with different types of cannabis.

There will also be a cannabis-themed Farmer's Market and a featured delivery service.

Again, it's all just informational. There will be no actual buying or selling of anything with weed.

Outside Lands takes place from August 10 through 12 in Golden Gate Park.

Click here for more information about Outside Lands and for the full lineup.
