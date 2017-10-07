FLEET WEEK

Pair of big events bring huge crowds, traffic jams to San Francisco

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Saturday's Fleet Week Air Show did not disappoint throngs of spectators who came out to see the star attraction, The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

The precision squadron soared and roared over San Francisco Bay during their show which lasted about 50 minutes.

"Amazing show, I'm glad they're on our side," said fan Stacy Bennett.



An estimated 1.5 million people are in San Francisco for 2017 Fleet Week activities.

Across town in Golden Gate Park, it was all things banjo and guitar. The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival attracted thousands of fans to the free event.

San Francisco police promised a visible security presence for the events in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting masacre.

Many fans say the tragedy did not deter them from enjoying a beautiful weekend.

"We are Americans. We will be here today. We will be here tomorrow and live our life," said fleet week fan Richard Pisano.

Both events continue on Sunday.
