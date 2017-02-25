OSCARS

OSCAR PHOTOS: Go behind the scenes as crews get the red carpet ready

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Crews prepare the red carpet on Saturday, Feb. 25 ahead of the Oscars on Sunday.</span></div>
Oscar Sunday is almost here, and crews are working to put the finishing touches on the elaborate red carpet. Hundreds are involved in the preparations, from setting up the giant Oscar statues to playing stand-in for the celebs who will walk the red carpet on Sunday.

Check out all the action in the area outside of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with these behind-the-scenes photos.
