ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pippa Middleton ties the knot in Springtime wedding

Pippa Middleton, right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding ceremony, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.

ENGLEFIELD, ENGLAND --
The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday.

There were spring weddings all across England on Saturday, but only Pippa Middleton's nuptials featured two likely future British kings on the guest list.

That would be her brother-in-law, Prince William, and her nephew, Prince George.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Canada

Prince Harry was at the church as well - without his girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle - along with Pippa's sister Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Charlotte.

George, 3, was a page boy, and Charlotte, 2, a bridesmaid. Both were on their best behavior throughout the ceremony.

Other guests included the groom's brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, with his friend Donna Air, tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

There's speculation that Harry may escort Markle to the private reception planned for Saturday afternoon. No official guest list has been released.

Pippa Middleton kept the fashion world guessing until the last minute when she got out of a classic Jaguar convertible wearing a custom-made wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon.

RELATED: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's very sporty weekend

The dress was constructed with a high neckline and a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped space in the back.

Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which was layered. The overall effect - set off by a tiara and a custom veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones - was stunning.

Deacon says Saturday it was "a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familycelebrity weddingswedding proposalbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Very Sporty Weekend
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Canada
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes talk about starring in ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
Imagine Dragons to honor Chris Cornell at Billboard Awards
2017 Billboard Music Awards this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man subdued after incident on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Watch SF's annual Bay to Breakers live tomororw
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
President Trump receives honor at Saudi royal palace on his 1st foreign trip
1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal
Woman charged with manslaughter in San Ramon DUI crash
Would-be parents seek answers after Bay Area adoption center's abrupt bankruptcy and closure
Show More
Man allegedly tries to breach cockpit on flight from LAX to Honolulu
Racially insensitive video sparks outrage at SRVHS
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Fire leads to water line break and traffic delays
Discovery Bay man sentenced in 9-year-old's murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
More Photos