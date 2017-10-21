  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
TRANSGENDER

Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate

Model Ines Rau poses during a photocall, as part of a dinner organized by the foundation for AIDS research amfAR on July 2, 2017 at the Grand Palais in Paris. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Playboy magazine will feature it's first-ever transgender playmate. French model Ines Rau will appear in the November issue.

A top executive at the magazine said the decision is in line with their mission to embrace changing attitudes about sex.

The model described it as "a compliment like I've never had."

Playboy tweeted the announcement Wednesday saying, "Being a woman is just being a woman."

On Thursday, Playboy tweeted, "Standing on the right side of history," along with a reaction from social media:

"To those who can't handle this, Hugh Hefner fought for the rights of ALL people. This is beautiful to see."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentplayboytransgenderlgbtqu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRANSGENDER
California to get gender-neutral option on driver's licenses
SF mayor, police ask for help in 'Bubbles' homicide
Tenderloin shooting leads to car crash, panic in SF
SF man known as 'Bubbles' in LGBT community shot dead
More transgender
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area Weekend Events: Corgi Con, San Francisco Trolley Fest, Wharf Fest
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Check out ABC's Halloween programming
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
Santa Clara police officer hurt in crash that lead to shooting
Bay Area Weekend Events: Corgi Con, San Francisco Trolley Fest, Wharf Fest
Trump gives $25K to fallen soldier's father, months after promising to on call
Vigil in Santa Rosa provides healing from horrific North Bay fires
Why US troops are in Niger
Witness says Oakland hit-and-run suspect was half-dressed, appeared to be hurt
NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Suspect in hit-and-run that injured SF cop pleads not guilty
Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos