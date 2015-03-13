ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Nelly arrested on suspicion of rape

In this March 13, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, northern Iraq. (AP Photo/Seivan M. Salim, File)

AUBURN, Wash. --
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by "greed and vindictiveness."

Stocker says Nelly's in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point."

Nelly is known for his hits "Hot in Herre," ''My Place" and "Over and Over." He also appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."
