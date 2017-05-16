ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC

Sandy Kenyon asked the stars about the return of 'Roseanne' to ABC.

NEW YORK --
The cast of the show "Roseanne" will reunite on ABC 30 years after its premiere.

The big announcement came at Lincoln Center when Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and the rest of the cast greeted the audience from the old couch.

The comedy was once the most watched show in all of primetime.

MORE: ABC unveils 2017-18 Primetime schedule

Sandy Kenyon met up with the show's stars.

"Why this is now the perfect time for the Connors to come back?" Kenyon asked.

"The most fun part was how much the cast and writers and crew loved each other. So, I look forward to that again," Barr said.

"Yeah, I look forward to the family atmosphere that we had, that bickering, crazed family atmosphere," Goodman said.

The show will air in 2018.
