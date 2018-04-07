MOVIES

Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at 'divorce' auction

One of the costumes from the film Gladiator owned by actor Russell Crowe is on display to be auctioned by Sotheby's auction house. (Ben Rushton/AAP Image via AP)

By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia --
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction on Saturday, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).

Sotheby's Australia had estimated the stunt cuirass worn in the 2000 blockbuster would fetch between AU$20,000 and AU$30,000. But much of the movie memorabilia auctioned by the Australia-based New Zealander as part of his divorce settlement exceeded expectations.

A replica Roman chariot from the same movie in which Crowe played the general-turned-gladiator Maximus, thought to be worth up to AU$10,000, was sold for AU$65,000.

A leather boxer's protector, worn by Crowe when he played heavyweight champion James J. Braddock in the 2005 movie "Cinderella Man," estimated to bring between AU$500 and AU$600, sold for AU$7,000 after intense bidding.

Sotheby's was closer to the mark in valuing the maroon Doc Martens boots Crowe wore as the skinhead Hando in the 1992 movie "Romper Stomper." The pair sold for AU$10,000, while Sotheby's anticipated between AU$10,000 and AU$15,000.

The auction, titled "The Art of Divorce," took place on the actor's 54th birthday and the anniversary of his wedding to singer Danielle Spencer in 2003.

A cheerful Crowe made an appearance after singer Alisa Nasteski sang Happy Birthday and the crowd gave him three cheers immediately before Lot 31, a violin by Leandro Bislach, sold for AU$135,000. The violin, used by Crowe when he played Captain Jack Aubrey in the 2003 movie "Master and Commander," was the most expensive sale in the early part of the night and was likely to bring the highest price of the auction.

The winning bid was at the high end of expectations of between AU$110,000 and AU$140,000.

"G'day folks, how're you doing?" Crowe told the crowd. "Are you having a little bit of fun? It's exciting, isn't it? So it's been a lot of fun putting it together for you."

Before the auction started, Sotheby's predicted the 227 eclectic lots, covering movies, guitars, paintings, jewelry, watches and sporting memorabilia, would bring between AU$2.6 million and AU$3.7 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentauctionmoviemoviesdivorce
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIES
Denny's and Star Wars team up for breakfast
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows, movies
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
'Black Panther' becomes top grossing superhero film
More movies
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Schwarzenegger released from hospital after heart surgery
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
Kimmel, Hannity spar over FLOTUS joke
Family shows off singing chops with 'Les Miserables' song
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Livermore carjacking suspect caught after police chase
Show More
Person killed on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Pilot killed in Petaluma plane crash during storm
3 dead, 20 injured after car crashes into crowd in Germany
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
More News