San Francisco officials brace for crowds, music, and fun at Outside Lands

The Outside Lands music and art festival is starting this weekend. This year, they're celebrating 10 years of performances in Golden Gate Park. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Outside Lands music and art festival is starting this weekend. And officials, organizers, and fans alike are gearing up for a weekend of music, food, drink, and a whole lot of fun.

7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
An estimated 210,000 people will descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.



For a full list of road closures in San Francisco this weekend, click here.
For more information and the full lineup.
