"I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another," the actress, a longtime supporter of the Red Cross, said in a press release.
Bullock is a former resident of Austin, Texas where she reportedly still owns a home and also maintains a residence in New Orleans.
"It's been a tragic weekend, and unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. It's been predicted that Harvey will continue to hover over the region and might drop as much as an additional 30 inches of rain," said Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Services Operations and Logistics for the Red Cross.
Even though it's been downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey continues to batter parts of Texas and Louisiana with heavy rains and flooding.