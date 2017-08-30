HURRICANE HARVEY

Sandra Bullock donates $1 million for hurricane relief

Sandra Bullock attends a press conference for "Our Brand is Crisis" on Day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid those hard hit by flooding in Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

"I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another," the actress, a longtime supporter of the Red Cross, said in a press release.

Bullock is a former resident of Austin, Texas where she reportedly still owns a home and also maintains a residence in New Orleans.

Beyonce, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston
As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate the Houston area, Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake and other stars are taking to social media to share their love and support.


"It's been a tragic weekend, and unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. It's been predicted that Harvey will continue to hover over the region and might drop as much as an additional 30 inches of rain," said Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Services Operations and Logistics for the Red Cross.

Even though it's been downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey continues to batter parts of Texas and Louisiana with heavy rains and flooding.
