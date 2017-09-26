The 49ers and the Stadium Authority are meeting Tuesday to discuss a concert curfew that may be causing the city to potentially lose out on millions of dollars.Ed Sheeran who is known for his hit song, "Shape of You," recently canceled his concert at Levi's Stadium due to a 10 p.m. curfew put in place by the Santa Clara City Council to appease neighbors.The 49ers said they reached an agreement with the Grammy-award winning artist to come to Levi's stadium next year on his new tour, but because of this curfew, Sheeran's show will no longer come to Levi's Stadium.Last month, the Stadium Authority denied the 49ers request to extend the curfew to 11 p.m. four times a year.Mayor Lisa Gillmor released a statement saying, "the council and Stadium Authority will discuss at Tuesday night's concurrent meeting on improving how Levi's Stadium is managed.