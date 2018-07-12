ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'School of Rock' now playing at SHN Orpheum Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

SCHOOL OF ROCK, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre thru July 22. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
SCHOOL OF ROCK, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre thru July 22.

SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics' Pick and "AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, "FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!"

For tickets, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicmusicalSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tekashi69 arrested, accused of choking fan at Galleria Mall
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club show, attorney says
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
Suspected Golden State Killer to make court appearance in Sacramento
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Child molester slain by fellow inmate at California prison
Tekashi69 arrested, accused of choking fan at Galleria Mall
Show More
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
More News