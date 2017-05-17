All of the original cast are returning in a reboot. See what the cast has been up to then and now.
Roseanne Barr
A successful comedian outside of the show, in 2012, Roseanne tried a different path by running for president. She failed to gain the presidential nomination for the Green Party and ended up running for the Peace and Freedom Party, gaining 67,000 votes.
She's also had her own talk show, done stand-up comedy, judged Last Comic Standing, and starred in the reality show Roseanne's Nuts, about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.
John Goodman
Since the show ended, Goodman has starred in films such as The Big Lebowski, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Kong: Skull Island becoming a well-loved actor.
But Goodman's character was killed off in the series finale, an ending that left many fans upset. Roseanne Barr addressed the possibilities in a tweet.
I've already written the scenes about Dan's death-don't send me me more suggestions, thnx!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 30, 2017
Sara Gilbert
Gilbert has been busy behind the camera, serving as an executive producer and co-host of CBS' The Talk. She also had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory as her former co-star Johnny Galecki's potential love interest.
Lecy Goranson
Since Roseanne, the actress has been in films like Hilary Swank's Oscar-winner Boys Don't Cry and guest starred in TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Sex and the City.
Michael Fishman
Fishman, who landed the role of DJ in Roseanne at the age of six, went back to high school after the show ended. He continued to have small roles in TV shows and films, and became a co-host on Barr's talk show.
Laurie Metcalf
Since saying goodbye to her character as Roseanne's little sister, Metcalf has starred in Desperate Housewives and HBO's Getting On. On stage, she's had four Tony Award nominations for Broadway, including Misery in 2016 and A Doll's House, Part 2 this year.