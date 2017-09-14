HEALTH

25-year-old Selena Gomez reveals friend donated kidney to her

Singer Selena Gomez revealed to her followers on Sept. 14, 2017 that she had received a kidney transplant over the summer. She is seen with her friend Francia Raisa. (Instagram/selenagomez)

Selena Gomez's health issues kept her out of the limelight over the summer, part of which included recovering from a kidney transplant, the singer revealed this morning.

In a post to Instagram, Gomez is pictured on a hospital bed and hooked up to tubing right next to her friend Francia Raisa, who donated the Texas native's new kidney.


In the post, Gomez addressed her reduced visibility due to her health issues.

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," Gomez said. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

The 25-year-old Gomez promised followers to reveal more about her health battle.

She thanked her family and doctors before paying tribute to Raisa.

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice," Gomez said. "I am incredibly blessed."

According to the Lupus Research Alliance, the disorder affects the immune system and can impact many parts of the body, including joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and brain.

There is no cure for lupus, the organization said.

