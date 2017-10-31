Striking members of the San Francisco Symphony used music to take a stand Tuesday, demanding management open their financial books.The musicians went on strike last week and postponed an East Coast concert tour that included a performance at Carnegie Hall.They say symphony managers are giving themselves big bonuses while offering musicians a contract with no raise for the first year.Management says San Francisco Symphony members are the third highest paid in the nation with an average salary of $165,000 a year and 10 weeks of paid vacation.