ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Bioblitz challenge, Market Street beginner bike ride, more

Photo: Presidio Nature Challenge/Facebook

By Hoodline
This weekend is full of fun things to do around the city, so get ready to go play outside.

Tomorrow, more than 65 cities on five continents will join the City Nature Challenge, with the first San Francisco event kicking off in Noe Valley. In the global competition, participants log wildlife and animal sightings via a free app provided byiNaturalist.

As more residents turn to bicycling, riding down busy Market Street may seem like a daunting task. To help you calm your nerves, a group is meeting at the California Academy of Sciences on Saturday for a five-mile practice commute from Golden Gate Park to the Ferry building.

While not a class, "it's the perfect opportunity to practice biking on Market Street and get people comfortable with city riding," say organizers. RSVP required.

If live music is more your speed, head to the historic Bayview Opera House on Sunday to "enjoy a lively afternoon of concerts and conversations from the Bay Area's African-American, Vietnamese, Kurdish and Chicano communities."

Hosted by Rhodessa Jones, the event kicks off at 2 p.m. and features Au Co Vietnamese Cultural Center youth ensemble, the Omnira Institute, La Familia Pena-Govea, and mother-daughter duo Ozden Oztoprak and Isik Berfin. There's a suggested donation of $5 to attend.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Friday, April 27


Saturday, April 28


Sunday, April 29




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News