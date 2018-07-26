SF weekend events: The SF Marathon, a Hawaiian-themed TreasureFest, the Circus Festival, and more

Get a jump-start on the action tonight by celebrating Robin Williams' birthday with a free viewing of Mrs. Doubtfire in Alamo Square Park. There's also the chance to take in a historic walking tour of the Tenderloin, focusing on its abundance of neon lights.
On Friday, swing by Post Street bar Jackalope, where Listen For a Change will be bartending to raise funds for videos and podcasts about pressing social issues. Also on tap that evening: the opening night of the all-femaleNew Works Theater Festival in the Mission and the monthly murder mystery night at the SF Conservatory of Flowers. Or take to the streets with a full-moon bike ride led by District 6 Board of Supervisors hopeful Sonja Trauss.
Plan on an early Saturday for the kick-off of the annual two-day street soccer tournament in Union Square, or grab a spam musubi for breakfast at the Hawaiian-themed TreasureFest on Treasure Island. Elsewhere, there's a family-friendly public safety fair in Russian Hill, a free flagging afternoon in Golden Gate Park and the colorful Tananbata holiday festival in Japantown.
Keep an eye on the runners (and street closures) Sunday morning, as the 41st annual SF Marathon kicks off on the Embarcadero and loops around the city. After that, there's fun and games -- including a shot at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of roller skaters -- at the Summer Circus Festival in Bayview. Or enjoy an afternoon bike ride from the Haight to Sausalito or to the top of Twin Peaks.
