SF Weekend: Park Chalet Brew Festival, Asian Heritage Street Celebration, more

Tonight, SF First Thursday Art Walk kicks off in the Tenderloin and Lower Polk neighborhoods with more than 35 galleries, restaurants and bars showcasing local artists.
Local suds fans should head over to the Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden tomorrow evening for its Brew Festival featuring 16 local San Francisco breweries. Tickets run $50-75 for unlimited pours, plus a commemorative glass and lanyard. Open to guests 21 and over, tickets can be purchased here.
For those with creative kids, the Cartoon Art Museum in Fisherman's Wharf is hosting Saturday morning cartooning workshops. Students will learn a variety of introductory skills, like creating characters, writing stories and creating their own comic strips.
Rounding things out on Sunday, celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month at the 14th Annual Asian Heritage Street Celebration happening at Sunday Streets in Civic Center.
