ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF weekend: Pride dance classes, solstice celebrations, more

Photo: San Francisco Symphony

By Hoodline
This week's event roundup is sponsored by the San Francisco Symphony, which is presenting The Little Mermaid live in concert July 6-8.

Led by conductor Steven Allen Fox, the SFS will perform the Academy Award-winning score to the animated 1988 Disney classic as it plays on a big screen inside Davies Symphony Hall.

The story of a rebellious mermaid who seeks to win the heart of a human prince, the film was so well-received, "Ariel" became a popular baby name after its release. Jodi Benson, who plays the title character, also provided the voice of Barbie in the Toy Story sequels, while actor/comedian Pat Carroll portrayed Ursula, her eight-legged nemesis.

Revisit a childhood favorite -- or see it for the first time -- with the San Francisco Symphony from July 6-8 live in concert. Tickets for children 18 and under are 50 percent off.

The 2018 Summer with the Symphony Series is possible through the generosity of Dolby Laboratories.

Buy tickets for The Little Mermaid >>
---

Photo: San Francisco Pride/Facebook

Summer is officially here and San Francisco's Pride weekend is jam-packed with fun ways to celebrate.

Thursday brings monthly art walks on Divisadero, craft beer and comedy at The Setup in the Tenderloin, and free prep for Pride dance classes and reception at ODC Dance Commons to "celebrate inclusion, diversity and community."

Then on Friday, enjoy a relaxing afternoon of coloring for kids and adults at the Chinatown branch library, or head over to Ocean Beach to celebrate the Summer Solstice with silent disco yoga, live DJs, dancing and more.

If you want to be outdoors, grab your running shoes for this year's SF FrontRunners' annual Pride Weekend 5K/10K run benefiting Project Homeless Connect, or check out the annual barbecue benefit to help raise funds for Project Open Hand through AIDS Walk San Francisco with food, drinks, comedy, music and dance.

On Sunday, the main Pride parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel up Market to Civic Center.

Thursday, June 21


Friday, June 22


Saturday, June 23


Sunday, June 24




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

The San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline advertising partner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dies at 54
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News