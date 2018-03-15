  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More

Photo: Royal Exchange/Facebook

By Hoodline
This weekend, San Francisco offers myriad ways to celebrate the wearing of the green, so we've balanced our roundup with events that celebrate everything from the beloved St. Patrick to stand-up comedy.

Tonight, check out local digital art and an interactive game room in North Beach, or swing by Wags Hotel in SoMa for a dog-friendly comedy show.

St. Patrick's Day festivities start early on Friday afternoon with a block party in the FiDi and another in Jackson Square.

The annual St. Patrick's Day festival & parade starts Saturday morning in Civic Center Plaza with floats, bands and decorated cable cars followed by traditional Irish dancing and food at the United Irish Cultural Center, a city-wide pub crawl, and even a St. Patrick's Day-themed dog parade in Fort Mason.

Round our your weekend with a free kick-off to the Presidio Picnic season on Sunday, when you can also enjoy collaborative large scale art at Ocean Beach and hear from Angela Alioto, London Breed, Richie Greenberg, Jane Kim, and Mark Leno during a forum for mayoral candidates at the Castro Theater

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Thursday, March 15


















Friday, Match 16

















Saturday, March 17























Sunday, March 18















