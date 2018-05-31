ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Union Street Music Festival, North Beach wine walk, more

Photo: San Francisco Symphony

By Hoodline
Your shorts and sandals may still be in the back of the closet, but we found plenty of reasons to grab a hoodie and explore the city this weekend.

Tonight, Anchor Brewing Company hosts Wet Hot American Summer: Film & Beer Pairing at the Balboa Theater in the Outer Richmond. Tickets include entry to the movie, plus three specialty brews for the occasion. The folks from San Franpsycho will also be on hand for a live screen printing of a limited-edition design.

Tomorrow, join the 1st Annual North Beach Summer Wine Walk. Attendees will meet at Belle Cora (565 Green St. at Columbus Avenue) for tickets, a wine tasting glass and a map of participating merchants. The even also coincides with the neighborhood's First Fridays Art Walk.

On Saturday, the Union Street Music Festival features twenty-four bands from five different genres, arts and craft exhibitors, an array of food vendors and beer and wine being poured at several beverage gardens.

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, bring the family to the free International Children's Day Festival at the Bayview Opera House. There will be lunch and beverages provided with registration, along with games, activities, arts and crafts, a pop-up playground and more.
Photo: Steven Restivo Event Services/Facebook

Locals are still sporting layers, but the San Francisco Symphony's summer season is sizzling hot with performances that include a July Fourth spectacular, movie screenings with live accompaniment, and concerts that spotlight the works of classic composers like Gershwin and Tchaikovsky.

On July Fourth, SFS performs an exhilarating program at Shoreline Amphitheater that culminates in a thrilling fireworks display, and on Sunday, July 22, it returns to Stern Grove for its annual free concert for a dazzling afternoon of al fresco music.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline advertising partner.
