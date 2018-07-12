SF Weekend: World Cup final party, Bastille Day festival, Sunday Streets, more

Tonight, taste some of the best wines Napa has to offer at the Presidio, enjoy a four-course meal that also supports local self-sustainability cooking, or soak up local history with a photo and video presentation that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the SF State Strike.
On Friday, act like a kid as the Exploratorium opens its doors for free, check out up-and-coming local comedians for free in the Upper Haight, or take aim at some Wimbledon-themed prizes during a table tennis social hour in SoMa.
In honor of Bastille Day, there's a daylong festival at the foot of Market Street with plenty of French-themed food and festivities. There's also a special French dinner menu paired with live jazz in Glen Park. Elsewhere around the city the SPCA will be offering free vaccines for cats and dogs in Bayview, satisfy all your anime and cosplay needs at a festival in Japantown or enjoy the first night of the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival at the War Memorial Opera House.
If you didn't get enough French flavor in your life on Saturday, the national team faces off against Croatia in the World Cup Final on Sunday on a big screen at Civic Center. After that, buy a ticket to the Giants/A's afternoon game at AT&T Park, or enjoy another car-free neighborhood festival as Sunday Streets returns to the Mission.
Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.
Thursday, July 12
Friday, July 13
Saturday, July 14
Sunday, July 15
