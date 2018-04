SoCal Getaway: 3 Inexpensive Flights Next Weekend

Los Angeles

Long Beach

San Diego

If you're eager to exchange layers of clothing for layers of sunscreen, there are flights departing SFO on the regular; you just need to figure out which SoCal destination you want to visit.Using travel site Skyscanner , we came up with a short list of nonstop flights leaving San Francisco on Friday, April 27 and returning on Sunday, April 29, chosen with the spontaneous jetsetter in mind.Here are your options, weekend warrior -- the rest is on you.Rivalry aside, flights between these two cities are refreshingly inexpensive, especially if you'd rather put off sitting in a car for five hours until you're in the thick of LA traffic. The cheapest round-trip, nonstop tickets are currently going for $109 with United.If you'd prefer to take your surfboard with you next weekend, check out flights heading from SFO to Long Beach. Right now, jetBlue has deals on round-trip, nonstop flights. They're currently going for $157.San Diego is another potential weekend escape, particularly if you're willing to spend $218 on a round-trip, nonstop ticket. United has the best deals.