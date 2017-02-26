Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

La La Land: the Atlanta Falcons of the #Oscars. — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) February 27, 2017

Wishing what happened at #Oscars for Best Picture happened on November 9. "Yes we said Trump won but Clinton was the real winner." ??? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 27, 2017

This is real: 'La La Land' winner was LITERALLY thanking his "blue eyed" wife when it was revealed that 'Moonlight was true winner #Oscars — Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) February 27, 2017

Wow, that was one of the craziest endings to an Emmy awards show ever! I've never seen a Grammys end quite like that. Unreal!!#Oscars — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) February 27, 2017

Still processing what I just watched at end of #Oscars. Awkward moment but the La La Land folks certainly handled it with class. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) February 27, 2017

La La Land won the popular vote.

Moonlight won the electoral college. #Oscars — Steve Howey (@stevehowey) February 27, 2017

The real question is why Vladimir Putin is interfering with the #Oscars voting. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 27, 2017

Dear PriceWaterhouseCooper: You had ONE JOB. #Oscars — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 27, 2017

How relieved is Steve Harvey right now? #Oscars — James Maslow (@jamesmaslow) February 27, 2017

This is a lesson in why you always stay for the end credits after a movie. #Oscars — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 27, 2017

I'm definitely going to remember the answer to the #Oscars best picture screw-up when it's a @Jeopardy question in 2021. — Henry Goldblatt (@HenryGoldblatt) February 27, 2017

In a shocking mix-up,was incorrectly announced as the winner of the award for Best Picture, until the correct winner,, was revealed at the Oscars on Sunday. The unprecedented event sparked plenty of entertaining reactions on social media.