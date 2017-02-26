OSCARS

Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the award for Best Picture, until the correct winner, Moonlight, was revealed at the Oscars on Sunday. The unprecedented event sparked plenty of entertaining reactions on social media.

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviessocial media
Load Comments
OSCARS
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Show More
Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature Oscar
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos