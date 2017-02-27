  • BREAKING NEWS OSCARS: Complete coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards
Social media reacts to memorable moments from the 89th Oscars

Steve Harvey, who incorrectly announced the winner of the Miss Universe contest in 2015, offered his support to Warren Beatty after confusion caused the wrong winner to be announced for Best Picture at the Oscars. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images|Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Best Picture blunder was the most talked about moment from the Oscars Sunday night on Twitter.

While most people seem to be using humor to cope with the awkwardness of it all, If anyone knows how Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway must feel after announcing the wrong Best Picture winner at the Oscars, it's Steve Harvey.

Harvey, who incorrectly announced the winner of the Miss Universe contest in 2015, had a sense of humor when he tweeted his support for Beatty on Monday morning.

"Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars," he wrote.

In the final award of the evening on Sunday, La La Land was announced as the Best Picture winner, even though it did not win the award. After the show, PricewaterhouseCoopers explained that the presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope.

After the La La Land team had started accepting the award, producer Jordan Horowitz stepped forward to show the correct envelope and reveal that Moonlight was the true winner.

Shortly after the show, social media users poked fun at "envelope-gate," including the Miss Universe Twitter page.

