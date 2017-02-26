OSCARS

Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets' during ceremony

EMBED </>More News Videos

Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg and more stars were all fair game for a special Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets.'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg and more stars were all fair game for a special Oscars edition of "Mean Tweets."

The "Mean Tweets" segment is a recurring bit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the stars read some zingers directed toward them.

The tweets poked fun at Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Jeff Bridges, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and many more.

"Oh, look at me...I'm Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f--- yourself Ryan Gosling," the star of "La La Land" read.

"Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face," Jackson read.

"I'm going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain's chest. #Oscars," Chastain read, later stating she had no idea what that meant.

"Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?" Jones read with a nod.

Watch the Oscars edition of "Mean Tweets" in the video player above.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsjimmy kimmelcelebritybuzzworthy
Load Comments
OSCARS
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Confusion, funny moments and more at the 89th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
ABC's 'When We Rise' shows emotional journey of Bay Area activists
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Confusion, funny moments and more at the 89th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Confusion, funny moments and more at the 89th Oscars
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
ABC's 'When We Rise' shows emotional journey of Bay Area activists
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Players honor little league coach stabbed to death in San Jose
Show More
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
More News
Top Video
Confusion, funny moments and more at the 89th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday afternoon
Woman rescued after night in car in creek near Russian River
More Video