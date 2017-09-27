ABC PREMIERES

TGIT returns with 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'How to Get Away With Murder"

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelly McCreary, "Grey's Anatomy" and Aja Naomi King, "How To Get Away With Murder," talk about their shows' big return to TGIT. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
It is big week filled with big premieres, but maybe none quite as anticipated as the return of TGIT!

The season premieres of "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" are back with their 14th and 4th season premieres, respectively.

Kelly McCreary who plays Maggie Pierce on "Grey's" talked about what's next for Maggie at Grey Sloan Hospital.

"It literally never occurred to Maggie that Jackson might be interested in her in 'that way,' and really it's about investigating whether or not that's true and if it is then what it really means for Maggie, for April, for what it means for Jackson," McCreary said.



"Grey's Anatomy" picks up with the return of Dr. Nathan Riggs' wife and Owen's sister, and the love triangle that creates with Meredith.


Meantime, fresh off the plot of who killed Wes, "How to Get Away With Murder" the characters are all trying to figure out how to move forward.

"For Michaela, with everything that's gone on these past couple of seasons, this is so far away from where she intended her life to be," said Aja Naomi King, "HTGAWM's" Michaela.

Both shows return Thursday, September 28th beginning at 8/7c with "Scandal" returning a later to kick off its farewell season on October 5th at 9/8c.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttgithow to get away with murdergrey's anatomyABC premieres
Load Comments
ABC PREMIERES
In the Goldbergs' household, mom knows best
Three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Why 'American Housewife' is TV's favorite new mom
Jason Ritter looks for hope, heart in 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'
In the Goldbergs' household, mom knows best
'Dancing with the Stars' shows sexy side for Latin Night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
Evacuation orders lifted after suspicious package found near Cal
SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park
At least 4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in San Francisco
San Geronimo golf course may be rescued, or returned to the land
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire
Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland
Firefighters put out fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Noyes shadows Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson at Berkeley rally
New report reveals Bay Area home prices won't roll back anytime soon
Taliban claims it targeted US defense chief's plane in attack on Kabul airport
Stranger saves 15-year-old's life after heart attack at restaurant
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
At least 4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in San Francisco
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
VIDEO: Why it was a bad day to commute in the Bay Area
More Video