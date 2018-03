Singer Christina Aguilera is gracing the latest cover of Paper magazine without her signature makeup look.She went makeup-free for the magazine's transformation issue, with some saying that she even looks unrecognizable.Aguilera told Paper, "It's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."The issue is on sale now for $10.00.Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on entertainment.