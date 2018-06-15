ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Subpar Miniature Golf tees off at Ghirardelli Square

Photo: SF G./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've always wanted to see the city from a giant's perspective while taking part in a sport that requires little athletic skill, your chance is here.

Located at Ghirardelli Square, Subpar Miniature Golf offers patrons a mini-golf experience with obstacles and courses patterned after famous local landmarks.
Photo: Alan S./Yelp

With a 4.5-star rating out of two Yelp reviews, Subpar Miniature Golf is off to a positive start.

It is great to have another fun activity in SF. The holes are all made to look like San Francisco landmarks," said Alan S. "They are all very detailed. Some of the holes are challenging. Worth the time to play 18."

Yelper Darren F. wrote, "If you're a fan of the original Overboard movie then you can appreciate the craftsmanship of the sites of San Francisco. They just opened but we had a great time. Alcatraz, Lombard Street and Golden Gate Bridge were super cool."

Subpar Miniature Golf is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
Oakland weekend: plant exchange, Jack London Square events, more
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
Illinois man collects $1 million of 'Wizard of Oz' memorabilia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News