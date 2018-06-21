ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper who went by XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday. (Miami-Dade County Corrections Office via Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: At least 500 people get rowdy during memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion
EMBED More News Videos

As many as 500 people gathered and blocked a portion of Melrose Avenue during an event for slain rapper XXXTentacion Tuesday night.


The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperrap musicdeadly shootingfatal shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Large crowd gets rowdy during memorial for XXXTentacion
Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dies at 54
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News