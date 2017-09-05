T.O.! Legendary wide receiver @terrellowens joins @CherylBurke this season on #DWTS! 🏈#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/wfu0WhCo7D— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 5, 2017
The former NFL wide receiver began his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996. His other teams included the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.
The news comes just one day after Burke announced that she would return for season 25 of "DWTS" and one day before the full cast will be announced.
She took home the Mirror Ball trophy for two consecutive seasons, 2 and 3, with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. Her last competition was with celebrity partner and Olympian Ryan Lochte during season 23 when she came in seventh place.
Owens is the second celebrity competitor to be announced, after Drew Scott of Property Brothers.
Yep...this is happening! @EmmaSlaterDance & me! Retweet if you're ready for some fun!! 🕺💃🏻@DancingABC #Dancing #dwts pic.twitter.com/9qKpEuw90s— Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) August 30, 2017
See the full lineup of pro dancers returning to "DWTS" next season here.
The full celebrity cast of "DWTS" will be announced on "GMA" on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.