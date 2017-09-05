ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke 'Dancing With the Stars'

Terrell Owens will partner with Cheryl Burke on ''Dancing with the Stars.'' (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Terrell Owens will partner with pro Cheryl Burke this season to battle it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars.


The former NFL wide receiver began his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996. His other teams included the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The news comes just one day after Burke announced that she would return for season 25 of "DWTS" and one day before the full cast will be announced.

She took home the Mirror Ball trophy for two consecutive seasons, 2 and 3, with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. Her last competition was with celebrity partner and Olympian Ryan Lochte during season 23 when she came in seventh place.

Owens is the second celebrity competitor to be announced, after Drew Scott of Property Brothers.


See the full lineup of pro dancers returning to "DWTS" next season here.

The full celebrity cast of "DWTS" will be announced on "GMA" on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
