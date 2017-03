A new trailer fordebuted on Tuesday night, and by the looks of it, the Guardians have their work cut out for them. It's got space battles, dancing, and more Rocket gadgets. Plus, we finally see Peter (Chris Pratt) meet his dad.Chris Pratt dropped byto debut the new trailer, and you can check it out here:The movie's first trailer, released back in October , gave us a look at Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). This new trailer adds more intrigue with Nebula (Karen Gillan), a villain from the first film returning to clash with the Guardians. We also get to see the new golden villain Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). Check out all the characters in the new poster: