The Winchester Mystery House: An Architectural Marvel

The Winchester Mystery House is famous for its bizarre construction, rich history and paranormal activity. What started as an 8 bedroom farmhouse has turned into a 160 room mansion. (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Winchester Mystery House is famous for its bizarre construction, rich history and paranormal activity. What started as an 8 bedroom farmhouse has turned into a 160 room mansion. You'll find 40 staircases, 47 fireplaces, 10,000 windows, 40 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 6 kitchens. Plus, building oddities like staircases that lead into ceilings, windows facing walls and doors that lead nowhere. Sarah Winchester continuously built to appease the spirits of those killed by the guns manufactured by her husband's firearms company.

For more information, visit winchestermysteryhouse.com
