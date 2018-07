EMBED >More News Videos Most Blockbuster video stores disappeared years ago, but hearts are melting all over the internet at the sight of a DIY mini Blockbuster created by the parents of a teen with autism.

And then there was one.Just one Blockbuster store in the United States, that is.It's located in Bend, Oregon.Two locations in Alaska are set to close their doors this weekend. That will leave the Oregon store as the last operating Blockbuster in the country.There are still some locations overseas.At its peak, there were more than 9,000 of the video stores in operation.