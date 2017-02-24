OSCARS

Oscars 2017: The Forevermark diamonds that will grace the red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names will wear Forevermark diamonds when they hit the red carpet at the Oscars.

By Leslie Lopez
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
If diamonds are a girl's best friend, her dream house is the Forevermark Diamond Mansion in Beverly Hills.

The ornate oasis is where celebrity stylists go to select the perfect pieces so their star clients shine even brighter on Oscar night.

From blinged-out bracelets to priceless pendants and multi-karat cuffs, Forevermark Diamond has the rarest and most beautiful diamonds in the world.

"They usually come in with an idea or two, or one or two dresses they might wear on Oscar night, and we'll just take them through," Kristen Trustey with Forevermark Diamond explained. "Sometimes they have a very specific idea of what they're looking for in jewelry and other times they just want to see all the diamonds."

Trustey said the biggest trends this year on the Oscar red carpet will be diamond chokers, ear cuffs and climbers.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
