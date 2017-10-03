ABC PREMIERES

Three things that you didn't know about Jason Ritter

EMBED </>More Videos

Find out three things that you didn't know about Jason RItter, from ABC's new show Kevin Probably Saves the World. (ABC)

Find out three things that you didn't know about Jason Ritter from ABC's new show Kevin Probably Saves the World in the video above.

He stars in the dramedy as Kevin, one of 36 people tasked with saving the world. He's helped along his mission by Yvette, a "Warrior of God" only he can see and played by Kimberly Hebert Gregory.

Ritter is the son of the late John Ritter, who won an Emmy for his role in Three's Company as Jack. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native took on various television and movie roles before joining ABC's primetime lineup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABC Primetimefalltelevision
Load Comments
ABC PREMIERES
"Scandal" stars talk about the final season
'Fresh Off the Boat' stars talk about big season 4 premiere
4 reasons we love Frankie Heck from "The Middle"
Stars talk about return of 'Grey's,' 'HTGAWM' for TGIT
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
"Scandal" stars talk about the final season
'Fresh Off the Boat' stars talk about big season 4 premiere
'The Mayor' running to win heart of American families
4 reasons we love Frankie Heck from "The Middle"
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Bay couples help people hurt in Vegas shooting
Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Off-duty firefighters at Las Vegas concert set up triage
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
How to help Las Vegas
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Show More
Trump visits Puerto Rico, says 'they have to give us more help'
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Woman orders yoga mat, receives $400,000 worth of drugs
Officials investigate to determine how Las Vegas shooter got guns in hotel
Dan Ashley hosts annual Friends of Camp Concord golf tournament
More News
Top Video
North Bay couples help people hurt in Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
More Video