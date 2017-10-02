TMZ reports Tom Petty taken off life support after being found unconscious

It's confirmed, Tom Petty is gone. He looked so good at Berkeley's Greek Theater in August, healthy, up beat. Sigh. Farewell, Tom. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/AdvoUkXuhQ — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 2, 2017

Saw Tom Petty in 90's at Fillmore, August at Greek. Seemed like great guy, so at ease, content, talked a lot to audience. Sad day. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/sWXeDWbJPo — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty showed no brain activity, pulled off life support after cardiac arrest says TMZ. Just saw him at Greek. Day keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/9HqWOuul3m — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 2, 2017

TMZ is reporting that iconic rocker Tom Petty has been taken off life support after he was found unconscious in full cardiac arrest Sunday night.He was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.The 66-year-old became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with "Breakdown.".Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.