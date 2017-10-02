ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TMZ reports Tom Petty taken off life support after being found unconscious

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KGO) --
TMZ is reporting that iconic rocker Tom Petty has been taken off life support after he was found unconscious in full cardiac arrest Sunday night.

He was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.

The 66-year-old became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with "Breakdown.".

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
