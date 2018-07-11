ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announce posthumous boxed set

Tom Petty, an old-fashioned rock superstar and everyman who drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other bands he worshiped as a boy, has died. (WLS)

By
Fans of the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty will soon be treated to new some new music.

Sirius X-M announced today that a four-CD box set by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is set to be released in September.

The set is called "An American Treasure," and according to Rolling Stone, it will include 60 previously unreleased studio recordings, as well as live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions of some of his most popular songs.

RELATED: Family: Tom Petty died from painkiller overdose dealing with broken hip

Petty died last October of an accidental overdose. He was 66.

"Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" is set to be released in September
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymusicmusic newsrock and roll hall of famerock musicu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SCHOOL OF ROCK now playing at SHN Orpheum Theatre
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club show, attorney says
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News